News
TEEN TOP talk about seeing their labelmate UP10TION on 'Produce X 101'

TEEN TOP showed support for their labelmate UP10TION

On June 4, TEEN TOP held the showcase for the new album 'DEAR.N9NE.' At the event, TEEN TOP is given questions about label juniors, Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok, who are currently on Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'

Changjo said, "They told me they are preparing to perform 'No More Perfume On You' so I shared advice. I also taught them the choreography."

Niel also said, "I filmed a support video for them. I'm proud to see them working hard." 

i hope wei gets to debut!

UP10TION deserves better! 😥

