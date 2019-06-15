Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Stray Kids release 'UNVEIL: Track' teaser video for 'TMT'

Stray Kids has released another track teaser video.

Following up after the teaser for 'Road Not Taken', this new video shows Stray Kids members hanging out in Los Angeles on a warm summer's day. The title "TMT" is short for "Too Much Thinking", and the lyrics also suggest the idea: "I think about all kinds of thoughts / Will I be lost even after I choose a road? / Even though I ran looking at those stars, my road is too vast, so I am afraid again / Will I be able to become one of those stars?"

Check out the full video above! Stray Kids' comeback with 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood' will drop on June 19.

