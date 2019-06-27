BTS achieves a Guinness World Records title with album sales + beats out Kim Gun Mo's all-time Korean record

BTS has been breaking records left and right with their achievements and they have achieved their latest one in regards to album sales in Korea.

According to Guinness World Records, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' is officially the best-selling album in Korean history and has beat out the previous record held by Kim Gun Mo's album 'Wrongful Meeting.' BTS's most recent album is now close to 3.4 million sales, beating out Kim Gun Mo's sales figure of 3.3 million in 1995.

Netizens are praising the group, saying:

"It's difficult to just reach over 1 million album sales. There probably aren't a lot of CD players in people's houses these days either. BTS fans are amazing."

"BTS is promoting our country to the world."

"I'm so proud of them. Congratulations on congratulations."

"People don't even buy CDs these days but they achieved this record... wow."



Congratulations BTS!