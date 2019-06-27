Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

30

17

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS achieves a Guinness World Records title with album sales + beats out Kim Gun Mo's all-time Korean record

AKP STAFF

BTS has been breaking records left and right with their achievements and they have achieved their latest one in regards to album sales in Korea. 

According to Guinness World Records, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' is officially the best-selling album in Korean history and has beat out the previous record held by Kim Gun Mo's album 'Wrongful Meeting.' BTS's most recent album is now close to 3.4 million sales, beating out Kim Gun Mo's sales figure of 3.3 million in 1995. 

Netizens are praising the group, saying: 

"It's difficult to just reach over 1 million album sales. There probably aren't a lot of CD players in people's houses these days either. BTS fans are amazing."

"BTS is promoting our country to the world."

"I'm so proud of them. Congratulations on congratulations."

"People don't even buy CDs these days but they achieved this record... wow."


Congratulations BTS! 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
4 2,151 Share 64% Upvoted

2

DisplayName975577 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

At this rate, less than 10 weeks and Persona will reach 4M sales

Share

1

Mitchy30 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Wow, another record for the boys.

Way to go,Bts

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
21 hours ago   215   1,299,289

allkpop in your Inbox