Posted 3 hours ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 16 to June 22

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 16 to June 22 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 38,999,150 Points

2. Anne Marie - "2002" - 36,431,984 Points

3. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 36,339,789 Points

4. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 34,300,301 Points

5. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 30,661,212 Points

6. Urban Zakapa ft. Beenzino - "Seoul Night" - 29,347,838 Points

7. Billie Ellish - "bad guy" - 27,075,140 Points

8. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 26,368,241 Points

9. BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - 25,234,083 Points

10. Lee Hi ft. B.I - "NO ONE" - 23,107,469 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' 

2. Stray Kids  'Cle 2 _ Yellow Wood' 

3. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

4. Yesung - 'Pink Magic'

5. SF9 - 'RPM'

6. LEO - 'MUSE'

7. Yunho - 'True Colors'

8. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.3 One To All'

9. AB6IX - 'B_COMPLETE'

10. fromis_9 - 'FUN FACTORY'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1.  Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"


4. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

6. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"


7. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

8. Song Ha Yea - "Your Regards"

9. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

10. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"

Source: Gaon

jokbal_is_yum 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Good on Fromis for being in the top ten albums!
^___^

Eunbean 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

My love LEE HI still charting high even with all YGE scandals, so proud of her, my babies still on top charts, MOPS:P is still doing good too, luv it

