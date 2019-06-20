Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

142

34

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

ATEEZ win #1 + Performances from June 20th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Jeon So Mi made her solo debut with "Birthday", SF9 came back with "RPM", Stray Kids made a comeback with "Side Effects", and VIXX's Leo returned with "Romanticism". 

As for the winners, ATEEZ and Lee Hi were the nominees, but it was ATEEZ who took the win with "Wave". Congrats to ATEEZ!

Other artists who performed include IZWe in the ZoneBibiONEUSYoon Tae KyungD-CrunchJoo YoungCherry BulletRothyBustersfromis_9A.C.ECLCCosmic GirlsLovelyz, and Park Kyung. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===

SOLO DEBUT: Jeon So Mi




==

COMEBACK: SF9




==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids


==
COMEBACK: Leo



===

IZ


==

We in the Zone


==

Bibi


==

ONEUS


==

Yoon Tae Kyung


==

D-Crunch


==

Joo Young


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Rothy


==

Busters


==

fromis_9


==

A.C.E


==

CLC


==

Cosmic Girls


==
Lovelyz

==
Park Kyung



===

  1. A.C.E
  2. ATEEZ
  3. Park Kyung
  4. Busters
  5. Cherry Bullet
  6. CLC
  7. Cosmic Girls
  8. D-Crunch
  9. fromis_9
  10. Jeon So Mi
  11. IZ
  12. Joo Young
  13. Lovelyz
  14. ONEUS
  15. SF9
  16. Stray Kids
  17. Leo
  18. We In The Zone
  19. M COUNTDOWN
  20. BIBI
  21. YOON TAE KYOUNG
  22. ROTHY
12

Yosje26 pts 2 days ago 4
2 days ago

When i heard Say My Name, i knew they would win soon. They are very talented. They are not even 1 years old, right?

4 more replies

9

sandybee3-217 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Whhhhhaaaaaatttt their first win right ? OMG i'm so happy for them 🤩

Share

