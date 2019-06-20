ATEEZ win #1 + Performances from June 20th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Jeon So Mi made her solo debut with "Birthday", SF9 came back with "RPM", Stray Kids made a comeback with "Side Effects", and VIXX's Leo returned with "Romanticism".

As for the winners, ATEEZ and Lee Hi were the nominees, but it was ATEEZ who took the win with "Wave". Congrats to ATEEZ!



Other artists who performed include IZ, We in the Zone, Bibi, ONEUS, Yoon Tae Kyung, D-Crunch, Joo Young, Cherry Bullet, Rothy, Busters, fromis_9, A.C.E, CLC, Cosmic Girls, Lovelyz, and Park Kyung.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:

===

SOLO DEBUT: Jeon So Mi











==

COMEBACK: SF9











==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids







==

COMEBACK: Leo







===

IZ







==

We in the Zone







==

Bibi







==

ONEUS







==

Yoon Tae Kyung







==

D-Crunch







==

Joo Young







==

Cherry Bullet







==

Rothy







==

Busters







==

fromis_9







==

A.C.E







==

CLC







==

Cosmic Girls







==

Lovelyz





==

Park Kyung









===