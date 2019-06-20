Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

51

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Sulli to discuss 'no bra' controversy on 'Reply Night'

AKP STAFF

Sulli will be discussing her past 'no bra' controversies on the upcoming JTBC talk show 'Reply Night' ('Night of Malicious Comments').

'Reply Night' premieres on June 21 with hosts Sulli, Shin Dong YupKim Jong Min, and Kim Sook, and they'll be starting out with their own malicious comments. One malicious comment by a netizen discussed Sulli's past braless fashion choices, and she responded simply, "I go around without a bra because I find it comfortable."

A producer commented, "Sulli's reaction to her malicious comments was refreshing and shocking. Along with Sulli and Shin Dong Yup's unfiltered conversations, the show will bring you a lot of laughs and catharsis. Look forward to it."

'Reply Night' premieres on June 21 at 8PM KST. Check out the teaser videos here if you missed it.

  1. Sulli
  2. REPLY NIGHT
  3. NIGHT OF MALICIOUS COMMENTS
10 22,675 Share 31% Upvoted

11

Eunbean569 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

itz not like she's going naked, she just doesn't want to wear a bra under the shirt, there are (especially in SK) nipples patches that are very common these days and are more comfortable to wear than a heavy, sweaty, uncomfortful bra

Share

1 more reply

7

Ricu2,308 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

How is wearing no bra even a "controversy"? Not everyone needs a bra, so just let people live smh.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
9 minutes ago   0   205
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,497

allkpop in your Inbox