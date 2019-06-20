Sulli to discuss 'no bra' controversy on 'Reply Night'

Sulli will be discussing her past 'no bra' controversies on the upcoming JTBC talk show 'Reply Night' ('Night of Malicious Comments').



'Reply Night' premieres on June 21 with hosts Sulli, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Jong Min, and Kim Sook, and they'll be starting out with their own malicious comments. One malicious comment by a netizen discussed Sulli's past braless fashion choices, and she responded simply, "I go around without a bra because I find it comfortable."



A producer commented, "Sulli's reaction to her malicious comments was refreshing and shocking. Along with Sulli and Shin Dong Yup's unfiltered conversations, the show will bring you a lot of laughs and catharsis. Look forward to it."



'Reply Night' premieres on June 21 at 8PM KST. Check out the teaser videos here if you missed it.