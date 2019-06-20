Kim Hyun Joong teases comeback from the studio?

Kim Hyun Joong updated fans from the studio.



On June 19, the singer let fans know they can expect a music release from him, posting on Instagram, "Recording." The photo Kim Hyun Joong shared also reveals him in the studio as he closes his eyes with a calm expression.



Fans responded, "I'll wait for you in Japan," "Have strength for your recording," and "Is it a ballad?"



In related news, Kim Hyun Joong set up a music label just for his music promotions this past February. He'll be touring 8 countries and 10 cities this August for his 'Bio-Rhythm' world tour.