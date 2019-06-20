Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

104

57

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Kim Hyun Joong teases comeback from the studio?

AKP STAFF

Kim Hyun Joong updated fans from the studio.

On June 19, the singer let fans know they can expect a music release from him, posting on Instagram, "Recording." The photo Kim Hyun Joong shared also reveals him in the studio as he closes his eyes with a calm expression.

Fans responded, "I'll wait for you in Japan," "Have strength for your recording," and "Is it a ballad?"

In related news, Kim Hyun Joong set up a music label just for his music promotions this past February. He'll be touring 8 countries and 10 cities this August for his 'Bio-Rhythm' world tour. 

  1. Kim Hyun Joong
71 9,748 Share 65% Upvoted

27

Candy_Rojas118 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

So happy and excited to see Kim Hyun Joong!! And hear new music a true artist who stayed strong!! Your fans are always with you

Share

20

Seamusmommy61 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Excited and waiting eagerly for new music and world tour. Hope he finds time to take care of himself too during this time

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,878
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,427

allkpop in your Inbox