News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Actress Ha Yeon Soo under criticism again for her bad attitude on Instagram

Ha Yeon Soo has once again elicited criticism for her attitude on Instagram.

On June 18, the actress revealed on her Instagram that she would be selling a set of traditional Korean paintings that she had drawn. When a commenter politely asked: "Did you paint these yourself?" the actress replied "I'm bitter because this is a question I received 500 times. I wish everyone would acknowledge this now... yes. I've been drawing for over 20 years." 

Ha Yeon Soo started to receive criticism from netizens for her rudeness towards a commenter who was merely asking a polite question. Following this criticism, the actress set her Instagram account to private. She was criticized back in 2016 for a similar reason when she was rude and condescending to a polite commenter on Instagram. 

She then uploaded a handwritten letter stating the following: 

 

"Hello, this is Ha Yeon Soo. I sincerely apologize for my indiscreet comment that hurt my fans. As an actor, I should have shown a more cautious attitude in my comments but am regretting it and taking responsibility for it. I apologize again for causing everyone discomfort with my immature words. " 

What do you think of this repeating trend of attitude? 

  1. Ha Yeon Soo
39 106,463 Share 55% Upvoted

17

purplesea78 pts 3 days ago 1
3 days ago

I honestly read all of her comments she replied back to fans and people. Honestly she is super rude. If you get annoyed then don’t answer simple as that. Don’t understand people in the comments making it about her gender and what not. Get a grip.

16

lidora131 pts 3 days ago 9
3 days ago

I mean, when a lot of people asks the same question, and they can see they are asking the same question, you tend to get annoyed.

