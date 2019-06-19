Actress Ha Yeon Soo under criticism again for her bad attitude on Instagram

Ha Yeon Soo has once again elicited criticism for her attitude on Instagram.

On June 18, the actress revealed on her Instagram that she would be selling a set of traditional Korean paintings that she had drawn. When a commenter politely asked: "Did you paint these yourself?" the actress replied "I'm bitter because this is a question I received 500 times. I wish everyone would acknowledge this now... yes. I've been drawing for over 20 years."

Ha Yeon Soo started to receive criticism from netizens for her rudeness towards a commenter who was merely asking a polite question. Following this criticism, the actress set her Instagram account to private. She was criticized back in 2016 for a similar reason when she was rude and condescending to a polite commenter on Instagram.

She then uploaded a handwritten letter stating the following:

"Hello, this is Ha Yeon Soo. I sincerely apologize for my indiscreet comment that hurt my fans. As an actor, I should have shown a more cautious attitude in my comments but am regretting it and taking responsibility for it. I apologize again for causing everyone discomfort with my immature words. "

What do you think of this repeating trend of attitude?