Kim Chung Ha revealed the highlight melody for her upcoming mini-album 'Flourishing.'

The mini-album is well rounded, featuring a slow ballad, groovy R&B, hip hop, and a catchy dance song! Kim Chung Ha is well known for her powerful dance anthem but it looks like she's showing her other musical sides with this comeback as well!

Check out the video above to get a sneak peek at what the album will sound like.