Red Velvet's Seulgi excited fans by making a personal Instagram account, only to have it deactivated shortly after!

Apparently, the idol star accidentally deactivated it and is locked out of her account after cutely asking fans to visit. She is currently in the midst of figuring out how to access her account again.

Fans are finding this very amusing and are meme-ing the incident on Twitter.

seulgi after setting up a ig acc, posting stuff, and then deleting her acc after an hour pic.twitter.com/CDgFSoscDU — 🍳🥤 (@roundestseulgi) June 19, 2019

[insta trans] Seulgi Instagram Comment Translation



Come to my insta even though I only have two posts..❤



(she deactivated tho LOL) pic.twitter.com/eZs6ULuvw1 — 에린🎢 (@gomtaengie) June 19, 2019

Make sure to go check out Seulgi's Instagram once she figures out how to use it again!