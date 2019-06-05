Actor Joo Jin Mo and wife hold star-studded wedding

Actor Joo Jin Mo and his wife held a star-studded wedding on Jeju Island.



Joo Jin Mo and Dr. Min Hye Yeon walked down the aisle on June 5, and stars like Song Joong Ki, Lee Jong Hyuk, Jang Dong Gun, Hwang Jung Min, Choo Ja Hyun, Ahn Sung Ki, and Ji Jin Hee showed up as guests.



Congratulations to Joo Jin Mo, Min Hye Yeon, and their families! Take a look at photos from the wedding below.



