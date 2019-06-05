Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

32

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Actor Joo Jin Mo and wife hold star-studded wedding

AKP STAFF

Actor Joo Jin Mo and his wife held a star-studded wedding on Jeju Island.

Joo Jin Mo and Dr. Min Hye Yeon walked down the aisle on June 5, and stars like Song Joong KiLee Jong HyukJang Dong GunHwang Jung MinChoo Ja Hyun, Ahn Sung Kiand Ji Jin Hee showed up as guests.

Congratulations to Joo Jin Mo, Min Hye Yeon, and their families! Take a look at photos from the wedding below.

  1. misc.
  2. JOO JIN MO
4 43,019 Share 89% Upvoted

4

mimmi_k522 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

What a beautiful wedding and couple! Both the actor and his wife look lovely, best of wishes <3

Share

3

cjd65 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

they have the same nose lol very strong couple look

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   52,075
Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
3 minutes ago   0   104
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,488

allkpop in your Inbox