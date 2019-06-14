A Team Ent. confirms Jacob's return to VAV after wrapping up Chinese promotions, to come back as 7-members

On June 14, boy group VAV's label A Team Entertainment revealed, "VAV's Jacob will be rejoining the team with plans to promote all together for their new album."

Back in March, VAV made a comeback as 6-members for the release of their 4th mini album 'THRILLA KILLA', as Jacob was competing on a Chinese idol survival program 'One For All'.





Now, after wrapping up his individual promotions in China through 'One For All' as well as through his solo debut single 'Love Night', and more, Jacob has returned to complete VAV as a 7-member group again. Currently, the VAV boys are focussed in preparations for their next album.

Welcome back, Jacob!