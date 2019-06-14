Mnet confirms premiere date for 'Show Me The Money 8', after 'Produce X101'

Following the idol survival challenge of Mnet's 'Produce X101', the broadcasting station's resident hip-hop survival show 'Show Me The Money 8' will be heating up the summer once again!

Mnet told media outlets on June 14, "'Show Me The Money 8' premieres this July 26 at 11 PM KST."

In the 8th season of the 'SMTM' series, the program will be trying out a format made up a competition between two rap crews, instead of the original 4-teams. Producers Swings, Mad Clown, Kid Milli, and Boycold make up one crew, while Verbal Jint, Giriboy, BewhY, and Millic make up the other crew.



Will you be tuning in to 'SMTM 8'?