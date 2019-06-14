Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

21

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Mnet confirms premiere date for 'Show Me The Money 8', after 'Produce X101'

AKP STAFF

Following the idol survival challenge of Mnet's 'Produce X101', the broadcasting station's resident hip-hop survival show 'Show Me The Money 8' will be heating up the summer once again!

Mnet told media outlets on June 14, "'Show Me The Money 8' premieres this July 26 at 11 PM KST." 

In the 8th season of the 'SMTM' series, the program will be trying out a format made up a competition between two rap crews, instead of the original 4-teams. Producers Swings, Mad Clown, Kid Milli, and Boycold make up one crew, while Verbal Jint, Giriboy, BewhY, and Millic make up the other crew. 

Will you be tuning in to 'SMTM 8'?

  1. Mad Clown
  2. Swings
4 7,176 Share 45% Upvoted

1

rosette93435 pts 8 days ago 3
8 days ago

I didn't even saw who's participating but I hope BeWHY will win xDDD

Share

3 more replies

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,258

allkpop in your Inbox