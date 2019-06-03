A Pink's Eunji reveals she was nervous about BLACKPINK's debut

A Pink's Eunji talked about BLACKPINK, another girl group with "Pink" in their name.

On June 3, Eunji of the new film '0.0 MHz' guested on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show.'

One question for Eunji asked, "How did you feel when you first heard of BLACKPINK's group name?" Eunji replied, "I was really surprised because we were the only group with 'pink' in our name."

She continued, "But there's also the group April, which has a similar beginning (to our name)... I think names end up being used around," and shared, "At first, I was nervous because I thought YG was debuting them with a pure concept but they were different from us when they came out so I was relieved."

