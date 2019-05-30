TOMORROW x TOGETHER to release special acoustic mix version of 'Our Summer'!

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) would like to say hello to the upcoming season of summer, with a special digital single!

On May 31 at 6 PM KST, TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be releasing an acoustic mix version of "Our Summer" - a track originally from the group's debut mini album 'Dream Chapter: Star'.

Originally produced by global producing team The Futuristics, the acoustic version of "Our Summer" utilizes smooth acoustic guitar and piano sounds for a renewed, refreshing feel. American fans got to witness the acoustic mix version of "Our Summer" firsthand during TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 1st U.S. showcase tour, earlier this month.

