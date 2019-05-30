Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

36

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER to release special acoustic mix version of 'Our Summer'!

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) would like to say hello to the upcoming season of summer, with a special digital single!

On May 31 at 6 PM KST, TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be releasing an acoustic mix version of "Our Summer" - a track originally from the group's debut mini album 'Dream Chapter: Star'. 

Originally produced by global producing team The Futuristics, the acoustic version of "Our Summer" utilizes smooth acoustic guitar and piano sounds for a renewed, refreshing feel. American fans got to witness the acoustic mix version of "Our Summer" firsthand during TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 1st U.S. showcase tour, earlier this month. 

  1. TXT
4 4,803 Share 57% Upvoted

3

Ricu2,305 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

Our Summer is my personal favorite track of their album.

Despite of what the title suggests, it's not your typical, happy Kpop summer song. It has a very nostalgic feeling and sound to it.

I think an acoustic guitar will fit this song perfectly. I'm looking forward to it!

Share

0

edurance331 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

i'm not a fan of TXT, but that's their best song so far

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,423
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,681

allkpop in your Inbox