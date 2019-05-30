Sandeul stuns with his vocals in live band version highlight medley for solo comeback album 'One Fine Day'

B1A4's Sandeul has decided to confidently showcase a highlight medley of his upcoming 2nd solo mini album 'One Fine Day' through a live band session!

In the groovy, live band version highlight medley, Sandeul wows with his soothing vocals as he gives a taste of all 6 tracks from 'One Fine Day' including "Diagonal", "Rain Sound", "This Love", "It's Okay", "Love, Always You", and finally, title track "One Fine Day".

Listen to the amazing live medley above! Sandeul's full solo comeback is set for this June 3 at 6 PM KST!

