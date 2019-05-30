Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Sandeul stuns with his vocals in live band version highlight medley for solo comeback album 'One Fine Day'

B1A4's Sandeul has decided to confidently showcase a highlight medley of his upcoming 2nd solo mini album 'One Fine Day' through a live band session!

In the groovy, live band version highlight medley, Sandeul wows with his soothing vocals as he gives a taste of all 6 tracks from 'One Fine Day' including "Diagonal", "Rain Sound", "This Love", "It's Okay", "Love, Always You", and finally, title track "One Fine Day".

Listen to the amazing live medley above! Sandeul's full solo comeback is set for this June 3 at 6 PM KST!

MK_Zi20 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

I miss the group

CROW1,549 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

Yonghwa's 2015 album is called One Fine Day... interesting choice to use the same name...


Regardless, hopefully Sandeul's album is just as good as Yonghwa's! Sandeul's voice really is something special.

