Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' hits 3 million admissions at the box office

'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' has hit 3 million admissions at the box office.

The latest movie starring Ma Dong Suk is gaining continued love from filmgoers. This feature film, which received praise at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival', is achieving steady success as it amassed a million viewers in four days. Today, on May 29 KST, fifteen days after the film hit theaters, the movie garnered over 3 million audiences in total. 

'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' is a crime-action film about a ring of serial killer gangsters and a police force. Out of all films released in May, this movie is the only one to amass over 2 million audiences so far.

hohliu6,156 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Ma Dong Suk dont disappoint!! I love his opening look at Cannes film festival!!!

iGotAllTheJams5 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Ma Dong Suk is amazing. He is seriously an incredible actor and somehow always seems to make you like his character the most lol. He is definitely a favorite of mine.

