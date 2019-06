Giant Pink's song "Tuesday Is Better Than Monday" featuring Red Velvet's Yeri is out.

After unveiling still shots of the two female artists, Giant Pink and Yeri appeared together in the official MV released today at noon KST. In the video, the rapper talks about her new style and mannerisms now that she is in love, while Yeri sings about writing all of the lovely dates with her new lover in her diary.

Check out the full MV above!