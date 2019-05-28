Actor Han Sang Jin openly criticizes Yang Hyun Suk for his alleged ties to prostitution dealings

Actor Han Sang Jin has openly criticized Yang Hyun Suk.

In light of the issue regarding Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution investigation, actor Han Sang Jin took to Instagram to express his disdain toward the YG Entertainment CEO's scandals. By uploading a screen-captured article regarding the reports from MBC's 'Straight', Han Sang Jin wrote,

"#mbc #straight Hm...this really... I hope that Straight really throws this one straight... There is no free gift in this world.. For the person who gave them the gift, as well as the one who received it. This is really no good.. The majority of this world is comprised of people who are diligent and hard-working. The people who had been invited to this place, as well as the person who invited them, only had too big of a selfish desire and vanity.. You can think, 'is this really such a big mistake'.. But this is not a reasonable deal..Giving and taking a 5 million won bag for having a meal together, is this legitimate?"

Furthermore, he even warned the readers about people who may be "using" them with unsuitable intentions. He continued, "The worth of a celebrity..their faith.. Change needs to happen, starting from small transformations. The complacency of the few who muddy the clear waters make our vision opaque. Let's please live with some common sense! There is no free lunch in this world!"

Actor Han Sang Jin has starred in numerous television series 'Haechi', 'Myserious Personal Shopper', 'Hyde Jekyll, Me', and more. In related news, the police have requested cooperation from MBC to clearly shed light on the allegations to which Yang Hyun Suk has already denied.

