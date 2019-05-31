Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Park Na Rae, Yoo Jae Suk, & Lee Kwang Soo top variety star brand values in June

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on June 1, the top 3 variety stars in terms of brand value this month are Park Na Rae, Yoo Jae Suk, and Lee Kwang Soo

From May 2 through June 1, 2019, the Institute analyzed over 28 million pieces of big data related to approximately 50 variety stars. In 1st place, Park Na Rae racked up a total of 1,504,703 points, while Yoo Jae Suk followed closely behind in 2nd place with 1,361,470 points. 3rd place star Lee Kwang Soo earned a total of 1,350,977 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Jun Hyun Moo, Kang Ho Dong, Kim Gun Mo, Lee Young Ja, Kim Jong Kook, Moon Se Yoon, and Kim Sook. Check out the full list below.

 

3

Of course.. He is an asia prince though.. ☺☺😍😍

Wow Kwang Soo is still placing so high, did he do another program other than Running Man?

