According to reports on June 1, rookie girl group GWSN has confirmed their comeback for this summer!

Approximately 4 months after the release of their 2nd mini album 'The Park In The Night Part.2', GWSN will be returning with a new mini album some time in late July. Reportedly, the girl group's summer comeback will mark the finale of GWSN's 'The Park In The Night' series.

Stay tuned for the final part of GWSN's unique universe, 'The Park In The Night'!