Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Oh My Girl's Seunghee causes concern as she reveals her diet plan during group's peak promotions

On the May 30 broadcast of FashionN's beauty program 'Follow Me 11', the crew's youngest MC Oh My Girl's Seunghee shocked her fellow crew members with her strict diet plan.

First, Seunghee revealed that back in 2016 after Oh My Girl wrapped up their "Windy Day" promotions, she went on a severe diet and lost a total of 8 kg (~17.6 lb) in just one month. She shared that during the month-long diet, she only ate half a pear plus chicken breast each day, then drank 1.5 liters of water per day. 

Furthermore, thanks to Oh My Girl's recent comeback with their latest title track "The Fifth Season (SSFWL)", Seunghee explained that she is currently in a peak period for dieting. During this peak period, Seunghee revealed that she only eats one apple, and one packet of konjac jelly per day, to maintain her figure.

Also on this episode of 'Follow Me 11', the other MCs such as Jang Hee Jin and Lim Bo Ra shared their personal diet plans for maintaining their slim figures, including salads, vegetable sandwiches, etc, as well as at-home workout tips. 

ruben317 23 days ago
23 days ago

the manager of this group didnt learn with the other girl who left the group because anorexia? because i mean...it's clear this girl is STRUGGLING

LuminousMelody 23 days ago
23 days ago

But why would someone feel comfortable saying they eat 1 apple and 1 jelly a day!? That’s not maintaining. Wouldn’t that be putting you’re body into starvation mode, where it’s eating itself (stored fat)

