fromis_9's Lee Na Kyung has fun by herself on the trampoline in her individual comeback teaser film!

fromis_9's Lee Na Kyung is having loads of fun all by herself on a one-person trampoline!

Following fellow members Park Ji Won, Jang Gyu Ri, Baek Ji Heon, Noh Ji Sun, and Lee Seo Yeon, fromis_9's Lee Na Kyung also goes from fighting off boredom on a summer afternoon, to finding a fun solution, in her individual comeback teaser film.





You can look forward to the remaining fromis_9 members' 'Fun Factory' comeback teaser films, coming soon! Meanwhile, fromis_9's 1st single album 'Fun Factory' contains a total of 3 tracks including their title track "Fun!", "Love Rumpumpum", and "Fly High", all set for release this June 4 at 6 PM KST.

