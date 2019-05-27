Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst 26 days ago

Netizens vote BTS's Jimin as idol they would most like as a younger sibling

AKP STAFF

Jimin has been voted the idol netizens would most like to have as a younger sibling.

From May 20 through 26, Korean digital platform Idol Chart held a special survey asking fans to vote for which idol would make the most ideal younger brother or sister.

Out of the 16,118 people who participated in the survey, 13,014 voted for BTS's Jimin, followed by 2,368 votes for former Wanna One member Park Ji Hoon, and 346 for TXT's Huening Kai.


Meanwhile, other idols that made it on the list include Seventeen's Woozi, NU'EST's Aron, IZ*ONE's Yena, Cosmic Girls' Seola, and The Boyz's Ju Hak Nyeon.

adnirvs 26 days ago
26 days ago

Jimin is the perfect sibling material tbh! Always caring, supportive and adorable! We all need a Jimin in our life!

7

Mhizdarhmey 26 days ago
26 days ago

I would rather have him as my older brother... Jimin is a must in everyone's life....

the gap though 😆😆

