MONSTA X signs with American record label Epic Records

MONSTA X is extending their American promotions under Epic Records.

On May 28, MONSTA X announced they've officially signed with the California based American record label for their English language recordings.

Epic Records is the home to DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, and more.

In a statement, the boy group expressed excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to join the Epic Family alongside some of the artists we admire the most. This is like a dream come true and we still can’t believe that this is happening to us. We can’t thank our Monbebe enough for their endless support and for making everything possible."





Sylvia Rhone, the CEO of Epic Records, also stated, "K-pop has indelibly impacted the global conversation and influenced culture everywhere...At the top of that conversation, you’ll find Monsta X. They’re ushering the genre into the future with an original style befitting of their experience, passion, and diverse influences. We’re honored to welcome them to the Epic Records family."

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is currently on 'We Are Here' world tour. The first show kicked off in Seoul last month and is continuing into cities in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America.