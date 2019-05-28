Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 25 days ago

MONSTA X signs with American record label Epic Records

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X is extending their American promotions under Epic Records.

On May 28, MONSTA X announced they've officially signed with the California based American record label for their English language recordings. 

Epic Records is the home to DJ KhaledCamila CabelloFifth Harmony, and more. 

In a statement, the boy group expressed excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to join the Epic Family alongside some of the artists we admire the most. This is like a dream come true and we still can’t believe that this is happening to us. We can’t thank our Monbebe enough for their endless support and for making everything possible."


Sylvia Rhone, the CEO of Epic Records, also stated, "K-pop has indelibly impacted the global conversation and influenced culture everywhere...At the top of that conversation, you’ll find Monsta X. They’re ushering the genre into the future with an original style befitting of their experience, passion, and diverse influences. We’re honored to welcome them to the Epic Records family."

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is currently on 'We Are Here' world tour. The first show kicked off in Seoul last month and is continuing into cities in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. 

desikyu117 pts 25 days ago
25 days ago

This is huge news! Congrats Monsta X!!


Amazing how far they've come, and now they'll have even more amazing opportunities and projects

Ppinkz512 pts 25 days ago
25 days ago

Congratulations Monsta X!!!!

This is HUGE.....Epic has represented not only the above mentioned artists but also..Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Pearl Jam, Outkast, Black Sabbath (Ozzy), Mariah Carey, Eazy E (N.W.A.) , Johnny Cash, Korn, Jennifer Lopez, Yo Gotti and even Kpop group "Ateez" to name a few to the many!

Way to go Monsta X.....you have worked so hard for this and this means only more good things to come for you!

