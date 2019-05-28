Paramedics give details on Hara's condition at the time of her rescue

Paramedics revealed details on Hara's rescue.

In an interview with SBS 'One Night of TV Entertainment' on May 28, the paramedic, who rescued Hara from her suicide attempt, stated, "We received a report about smoke. The manager dragged the patient out of the house (when we arrived). She was laying down in front of the door. She was breathing and did have a pulse but she did not react to pain... We carried out emergency care and immediately transferred her to the hospital."





Another paramedic who arrived at the scene later stated, "We opened the windows because the smoke filled up the room. We have sprayed water and the smoke is completely gone now."





Last year, Hara got swept up in a controversy involving her ex-boyfriend. She also revealed to have been struggling with malicious comments and depression.

After regaining her consciousness, Hara apologized for causing concerns and stated she will take care of her health from now on.