Posted by yckim124 25 days ago

Paramedics give details on Hara's condition at the time of her rescue

Paramedics revealed details on Hara's rescue. 

In an interview with SBS 'One Night of TV Entertainment' on May 28, the paramedic, who rescued Hara from her suicide attempt, stated, "We received a report about smoke. The manager dragged the patient out of the house (when we arrived). She was laying down in front of the door. She was breathing and did have a pulse but she did not react to pain... We carried out emergency care and immediately transferred her to the hospital."


Another paramedic who arrived at the scene later stated, "We opened the windows because the smoke filled up the room. We have sprayed water and the smoke is completely gone now."


Last year, Hara got swept up in a controversy involving her ex-boyfriend. She also revealed to have been struggling with malicious comments and depression. 

After regaining her consciousness, Hara apologized for causing concerns and stated she will take care of her health from now on. 

MyEuphoria993 pts:
25 days ago

I understand that a lot of people are concerned and worried about her health, and she has updated. Why are the paramedics giving detailed information about the scene when they arrived? A call was made, the patient was attended to, and subsequently taken to a hospital. That's it. Aren't there laws to protect the privacy of citizens in this kind of situation? They should be sued for breaking her privacy, especially at such a heartbreaking time.

red_beryl3,694 pts:
25 days ago

I'm glad her manager was there for her. I hope she has more people like him by her side

