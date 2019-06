Sandeul released the tracklist for his solo comeback!

The B1A4 member is coming back solo with the new album 'Good Weather Day.' The new album consists of 6 tracks: 1. Good Weather Day, 2. This Love (Composed/Lyrics by Sandeul), 3. Diagonal, 4. The Sound of Rain, 5. Love Always You (duet with Gongchan, Lyrics by Sandeul), and 6. It's Okay (Composed/Lyrics by Sandeul).



The full release is scheduled for June 3.

Bonus lyrics teaser: