12-member co-ed group K-Tigers Zero give a preview ahead of their official debut

K-Tigers Zero is making their official debut!

Last year, the co-ed group with 7 boys (Sungjin, Kangmin, Hyunmin, Gunwoo, Taejoo, Hyungkyun, Junhee) and 5 girls (Taemi, Yoonji, Yiseul, Yujin, Minji) appeared on MBC Music's 'Shindong's Kick Service.' Finally, after a long break, their agency, K Tigers E&C, revealed a teaser video for K-Tigers Zero's impending debut.

Leading up to their debut, the rookies will be releasing various contents from taekwondo, dancing, singing, rapping, and cypher, to V-log, reality and more.

Meanwhile, K-Tigers E&C is an entertainment company that aims to grow global with film-making, tv drama producing, management, record production, performance production, and broadcasting production. Former miss A member Min also just recently signed with the agency.



