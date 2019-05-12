Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

37

31

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

12-member co-ed group K-Tigers Zero give a preview ahead of their official debut

AKP STAFF
K-TIGERS ZERO

K-Tigers Zero is making their official debut!

Last year, the co-ed group with 7 boys (Sungjin, Kangmin, Hyunmin, Gunwoo, Taejoo, Hyungkyun, Junhee) and 5 girls (Taemi, Yoonji, Yiseul, Yujin, Minji) appeared on MBC Music's 'Shindong's Kick Service.' Finally, after a long break, their agency, K Tigers E&C, revealed a teaser video for K-Tigers Zero's impending debut. 

Leading up to their debut, the rookies will be releasing various contents from taekwondo, dancing, singing, rapping, and cypher, to V-log, reality and more.

Meanwhile, K-Tigers E&C is an entertainment company that aims to grow global with film-making, tv drama producing, management, record production, performance production, and broadcasting production. Former miss A member Min also just recently signed with the agency. 

  1. misc.
  2. K-TIGERS ZERO
9 22,473 Share 54% Upvoted

7

Ppinkz512 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

They are phenomenal!!!! 👍👍👍

I saw them on youtube covering a few Kpop songs including BTS and fell in love with them.

Excited to see how this plays out!

Share

5

lidora131 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

I don't know but I will try to be open minded. I like KARD, so we will see what happens.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   44,889
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,355

allkpop in your Inbox