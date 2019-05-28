Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

TWICE's Jungyeon chops off her locks and goes back to short hair

Jungyeon said goodbye to long hair. 

On May 28, Jungyeon showed off her new short hairstyle via TWICE's Instagram story. She captioned, "Chopped."

Two days earlier at TWICE's concert in Seoul, Jungyeon hinted at the hairstyle change, stating, "Today is my last day with long hair. I'm going to cut it now. Why? I just want to." 


Jungyeon, who was well known for her stylish short cuts, promoted with long hair for the first time for "Fancy." Fans are welcoming of her return to the short cut, commenting, "Jungyeon the queen of short cuts," "She looks so good with short hair."

PrettyCode632 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

This length right now is perfect for her, even tho she looked super pretty with long hair.

Eunbean565 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Long hair Jeongyeonie is the best Jeongyeonie, PERIOD!

