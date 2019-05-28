TWICE's Jungyeon chops off her locks and goes back to short hair

Jungyeon said goodbye to long hair.

On May 28, Jungyeon showed off her new short hairstyle via TWICE's Instagram story. She captioned, "Chopped."

Two days earlier at TWICE's concert in Seoul, Jungyeon hinted at the hairstyle change, stating, "Today is my last day with long hair. I'm going to cut it now. Why? I just want to."





Jungyeon, who was well known for her stylish short cuts, promoted with long hair for the first time for "Fancy." Fans are welcoming of her return to the short cut, commenting, "Jungyeon the queen of short cuts," "She looks so good with short hair."