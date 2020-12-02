Sunmi, Hani, Kim Chung Ha, YooA, & Chuu run, eat, sleep, and cry together in teaser for Mnet's new reality 'Running Girls'

Mnet's upcoming new reality series 'Running Girls' has revealed a new, heartwarming teaser!

Starring Sunmi, EXID's Hani, Kim Chung Ha, Oh My Girl's YooA, and LOONA's Chuu, 'Running Girls' invites these female K-Pop idols on a healing trip together where they can take a break from their busy schedules. The girls will be banding together as running mates, but also plan on eating, sleeping, and crying together over the course of their getaway.

Be prepared for a lot of friendship and wo-mance when Mnet's 'Running Girls' premieres this December 9 at 7:50 PM KST!