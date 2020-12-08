Netflix's 'Sweet Home' releases shocking new stills of the monstrous creatures designed in collaboration with Legacy Effects ('Avengers') + Spectral Motion ('Stranger Things')

Netflix brand new original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' premieres worldwide in a little over a week!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, Netflix's 'Sweet Home' tells the story of a lonely high school student named Hyun Soo, who moves into a rundown apartment complex. Shortly after his move, the world begins experiencing strange phenomena in the form of a deadly, infectious virus, terrifying monsters on the loose, and more.

Rising actor Song Kang of 'Love Alarm' returns to Netflix as the male lead Hyun Soo, joined by veterans like Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, etc. In addition to the human characters of 'Sweet Home', many of the monstrous creatures expected to appear in the series will also play key roles as the main characters of the storyline.

Ahead of the series' premiere later this month, Netflix has released brand new still cuts of the key creatures of 'Sweet Home' including the muscle monster, the one-eyed monster, the blood-sucker monster, the spider monster, and more. To create these monstrous creatures, director Lee Eung Bok ('Descendants of he Sun' & 'Goblin') has teamed up with two world-renowned CGI studios - Legacy Effects ('Avengers', 'Avatar') and Spectral Motion ('Stranger Things')! Domestic production powerhouses such as West World also took part in the live production effects on the filming set, while choreographers like Kim Seol Jin and Troy James took charge of drawing up the monsters' movements.

Netflix's 'Sweet Home' premieres this coming December 18 worldwide! If you missed the series' official trailer, you can check it out below!

