UP10TION have dropped their music video for "Light".
In the MV, UP10TION dance on lights and under lasers against a colorful background. "Light" is the title song of their ninth mini album 'Light UP', and it's about showing your true self to someone who gets your attention.
Watch UP10TION's "Light" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
2
0
Posted by1 hour ago
UP10TION turn on the 'Light' in colorful MV
UP10TION have dropped their music video for "Light".
4 359 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment