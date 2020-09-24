2

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

UP10TION turn on the 'Light' in colorful MV

AKP STAFF

UP10TION have dropped their music video for "Light".

In the MV, UP10TION dance on lights and under lasers against a colorful background. "Light" is the title song of their ninth mini album 'Light UP', and it's about showing your true self to someone who gets your attention.

Watch UP10TION's "Light" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. UP10TION
  2. LIGHT
4 359 Share 100% Upvoted

0

exwifeofchani67 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

wAIT...HE. HAS. GLITTER. IN. HIS. HAIR.

Share

0

exwifeofchani67 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

i guess im happy

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND