GOT7's Jackson sends a stare in 'Last Piece' MV teaser

GOT7's Jackson is the latest featured member in their "Last Piece" music video teaser.



In the MV teaser, Jackson sends a stare as he stands against art. "Last Piece" is one of two title songs from GOT7's upcoming fourth full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' alongside "Breath", and it's set to drop on November 30 KST.



Watch Jackson's "Last Piece" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.