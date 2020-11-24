19

Teaser
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

ENHYPEN reveal eerie MV teaser for 'Given-Taken'

AKP STAFF

ENHYPEN have revealed their music video teaser for "Given-Taken".

In the eerie MV teaser, the ENHYPEN members take on a retro concept as they hang out at home before a creepy flashback. "Given-Taken" is the title song of the group's debut album 'Border: Day One', which is set to drop on November 30 KST.

Watch ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. ENHYPEN
  2. GIVEN-TAKEN
2

stan-kpop-bruh295 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

WOW !! They already seem like a unique group and I'm here for it 🤗

1

gypsy_jaeger3,545 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

I legit thought I was watching a horror movie trailer 😅 So creepy but beautifully done! Now we just need to wait until the 30th.

