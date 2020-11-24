ENHYPEN reveal eerie MV teaser for 'Given-Taken'

ENHYPEN have revealed their music video teaser for "Given-Taken".



In the eerie MV teaser, the ENHYPEN members take on a retro concept as they hang out at home before a creepy flashback. "Given-Taken" is the title song of the group's debut album 'Border: Day One', which is set to drop on November 30 KST.



Watch ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.