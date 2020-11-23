GOT7 says 'you make me breathe' in MV for pre-release single 'Breath'

GOT7 is continuing the countdown until their new album with a pre-release single!

On November 23 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled "Breath," the first of two title tracks off of their upcoming 4th full-length 'Breath of Love: Last Piece.'



"Breath" was written and composed by member Youngjae, collaborating with Lavin, Joo Chan Yang, and NiiHWA, who all previously worked with GOT7 on a number of previous songs. Through the new song, Youngjae was determined to show not only the group's combined synergy, but also highlight each members' individual personalities. He also added that both the song's lyrics and composition were largely inspired by the group's fandom.



Meanwhile, 'Breath of Love: Last Piece,' as well as the album's 2nd title track "Last Piece," will be released on November 30.

Check out the music video for "Breath" above!