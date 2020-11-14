4

Goo Hye Sun was in the movie 'August Rush'?

Actress Goo Hye Sun revealed that she has appeared in a Hollywood movie. 

On the November 14th episode of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Goo Hye Sun shared that she appeared in the movie 'August Rush' for about 3 seconds. She said, "Initially I was going to be in a scene where an Asian person singing, but there was a misunderstanding in our communication. When I arrived in NYC, the scene was already filmed." 

Goo Hye Sun continued, "Well, I came in as an actress anyway, so I ended up making a brief appearance in the movie."

Check out the clip above and screenshots from the episode below. What do you think?

margana1,406 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

I only know of August Rush bc of Epik High's Tablo. Lmao. Check out his hilarious re-telling of what led him to the film on The Tablo Podcast if you have the chance.

robbest0 pt 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

