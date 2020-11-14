INFINITE's Dongwoo to be officially discharged from military later today

INFINITE's Dongwoo will be officially discharged from his mandatory military service later today.





Previously on October 23rd, Woollim Entertainment announced Dongwoo is on his final break from his mandatory military service, and he won't be returning to the base according to COVID-19 protocol. It was also announced that he won't be holding a separate fan event for his discharge, however, fans can expect to see him after his official discharge on November 15th KST.



Dongwoo enlisted in April of 2019 following fellow INFINITE members Sunggyu and Sungyeol.



Congratulations to Dongwoo!