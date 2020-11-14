BoA takes a trip down memory lane with her documentary '202020 BoA'

OG K-Pop Queen BoA took a trip down memory lane with her documentary '202020 BoA'.



On November 14th, BoA took to her Instagram to promote her documentary '202020 BoA'. The documentary was released on November 12th. In the post, BoA is gorgeous in white, which turns out to be her favorite outfit for performing "My Name". The song was first released 16 years ago, back in 2004.

The documentary features interviews with those who have worked with BoA for a long time, including the founder Lee Soo Man, producer Yoo Young Jin and Kenjie. In related news, BoA will be returning on December 1st with her 10th full-length album 'BETTER' to mark her 20th anniversary.

Check out her Instagram post and documentary below. Are you feeling nostalgic or is this something new for you?



