Music Video
WEi dance in sci-fi world in 'Twilight' performance MV

WEi have dropped their performance music video for "Twilight".

In the dance MV, WEi go over their choreography for the powerful track. "Twilight" is the title song of their first mini album 'IDENTITY: First Sight', and it fuses K-Pop sound with alternative R&B. It was composed by FlowBlow and Pentagon's Hui with lyrics written by the group's leader Jang Dae Hyeon.

Watch WEi's "Twilight' performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.


0

I love it. everything about it is perfect. also, this performance was captured so well in this mv. these shots are amazing! shindong cant relate

