GOT7 reportedly making a comeback in November

GOT7 have reportedly made a comeback in November. 

After previous reports of JYP Entertainment artists making a comeback, the label followed up with news about GOT7. A JYPE rep stated, "It's true GOT7 are preparing to release a new album. The specific date of the comeback is undecided. We'll announce the details of the comeback schedule once they're confirmed."

GOT7's possible comeback would mark their first release in 7 months since "DYE" in April.

Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's comeback.

