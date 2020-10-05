WEi makes their highly anticipated debut with serene 'Twilight' MV

WEi has finally made their debut!

On October 5 KST, the OUI Entertainment rookie group debuted with their 1st mini album 'IDENTITY: First Sight,' featuring title track "Twilight."

"Twilight," which fuses the K-Pop sound with alternative R&B, was composed by FlowBlow and Pentagon's Hui, with lyrics written by the group's leader Jang Dae Hyeon. The members also participated in creating the music video's choreography. The music video focuses on giving fans a better look at both the individual members' unique visuals and their already polished group performance style.

WEi consists of six members: Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Kang Seok Hwa, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kim Jun Seo. Prior to their debut, the members gained attention through their individual activities on a number of survival programs, including 'YG Treasure Box,' 'Produce X 101,' and 'Under Nineteen.'

Meanwhile, WEi will be celebrating their debut with fans through a special VLIVE showcase.

Check out the music video for "Twilight" above!