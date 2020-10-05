9

0

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

WEi makes their highly anticipated debut with serene 'Twilight' MV

AKP STAFF

WEi has finally made their debut!

On October 5 KST, the OUI Entertainment rookie group debuted with their 1st mini album 'IDENTITY: First Sight,' featuring title track "Twilight."

"Twilight," which fuses the K-Pop sound with alternative R&B, was composed by FlowBlow and Pentagon's Hui, with lyrics written by the group's leader Jang Dae Hyeon. The members also participated in creating the music video's choreography. The music video focuses on giving fans a better look at both the individual members' unique visuals and their already polished group performance style.

WEi consists of six members: Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Kang Seok Hwa, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kim Jun Seo. Prior to their debut, the members gained attention through their individual activities on a number of survival programs, including 'YG Treasure Box,' 'Produce X 101,' and 'Under Nineteen.'

Meanwhile, WEi will be celebrating their debut with fans through a special VLIVE showcase.

Check out the music video for "Twilight" above!

  1. WEi
3 769 Share 100% Upvoted

2

chanipopcorn1,224 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

these boys just wrecked my life like a bunch of kids wreck a sand castle. i haven't seen talent like this in kpop in years. i dont even understand wth did i just see. how are they able to do that?

Share

0

jungkook2020401 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

King Huitaek I would kiss your feet if I could. You fucking slayed this you SOB! I want to high five you so bad right now

my untalented ass cant relate. everything i do is just tragic. but you? nah, epicness keeps pouring out

wei is amazing. already kings of performance. i haven't felt this good since wanna one debuted, and somehow this is even better

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
7 hours ago   22   14,278
MAMAMOO
Mamamoo gift fans with fun dance battle clip
52 minutes ago   0   82
BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
7 hours ago   22   14,278

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND