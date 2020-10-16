Weki Meki drop 'Cool' performance MV

Weki Meki have dropped their performance music video for "Cool".



In the performance MV, Weki Meki go over their choreography in stunning white suits and against a marble art piece. "Cool" is the title track of the Fantagio Music girl group's fourth mini album 'New Rules', and it's about breaking the rules to do your own thing.



Watch Weki Meki's "Cool" performance MV above and her previous MV here.