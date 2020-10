On October 29 at midnight KST, the rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER is getting ready for their comeback as they release individual teasers.

They released the teaser material for member Denise on this day as the girl group is getting ready to make some noise with their second single, "Got That Boom."

SECRET NUMBER will make their comeback on November 4 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers while checking out the teaser clip and photo.