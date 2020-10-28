Netizens talk about the music chart ranking of TWICE's new song "I Can't Stop Me"

TWICE released their long-awaited full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open' this month along with the title track "I Can't Stop Me."

Many Korean netizens had mixed opinions about the music video when it was released. While some liked the music video, others did not like it as much. Overall, it seemed that Korean netizens liked their new song.

However, on October 28th, TWICE's song ranked low on the Melon music charts as they came in at 26th place. As they're one of the most popular groups in K-pop, TWICE was not able to come in at a higher rank, which left netizens confused.

Many fans were disappointed in the ranking results, while other Korean netizens stated that the song didn't really match what Korean fans like or expect.

Netizens' Commented:

"TWICE is 26th place?? That's unbelievable."

"This is disappointing."



"I think it's because BLACKPINK also had their album out."



"What happened TWICE?"



"TWICE's song isn't good, it doesn't really match my taste."



"BTS and BLACKPINK are doing very well on the charts, but what's happening with TWICE?"



"I think TWICE will increase in ranking if they start appearing in music shows."



"The song is good, but I think there's just a lot of tough competition right now."



"TWICE needs to wait a bit to go up in ranking."

