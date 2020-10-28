'Clinique' removes all advertisement posters and images of Irene

The cosmetics brand Clinique is recently removing all advertisement posters of Red Velvet member Irene due to the attitude controversy.



Previously, cosmetic stores took it to their own accord to remove the Clinique posters of Irene. However, the cosmetics brand did not remove any of their advertisements. Now, the brand is taking steps to remove the advertisement posters of the singer.



According to an October 28 report by Sports Khan News, many stores have received guidelines from Clinique to remove the posters of Irene or replace them with another poster. The image of the product advertisement on Clinique's webpage that featured Irene has also been changed.



Clinique chose Irene as the exclusive model for their brand in March of this year. At the time, Clinique stated they selected Irene as their model because she would be able to promote their brand motto "Healthy and happy skin" better than anyone else because of her clean image.







Many believe that Clinique is taking the measures as they felt the pressure of Irene's recent attitude controversy.



Previously, a fashion stylist and editor criticized a celebrity for abusing their power. The editor left a long post explaining the situation in which a famous celebrity verbally abused her. The editor included the hashtags "Psycho" and "Monster," leading many netizens to believe the celebrity was a member of Red Velvet.



Ultimately, SM Entertainment checked the facts, and Irene stepped forward to state she was the individual in the post. Irene shocked many netizens and fans with this recent controversy. In the end, Irene apologized to the stylist in person and apologized to her fans, who were disappointed.



