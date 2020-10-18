NCT plays in nature in picturesque MV teaser for 'From Home'

NCT continuing the comeback for their latest music video with a new teaser!





On October 18 KST, SM Entertainment released the music video teaser for "From Home," a track off of NCT's second full-length album 'Resonance Pt.1.' In the clip, the members are seen in a number of gorgeous outdoor settings that compliment the warm R&B mood of the song.



The seven NCT members of the unit will be participating in a special VLIVE broadcast 'Cozy Night From Home' on the day of the music video's release, where they will not only commemorate the music video's release but share fun backstories about the production of the song and video.



Meanwhile, the "From Home" music video is set for release on October 19.

Check out the music video teaser above!