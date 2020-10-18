MASC announces their disbandment through heartfelt video made for fans

MASC has announced their disbandment after four years.

On October 17 KST, the J Planet Entertainment boy group released a video through their official YouTube channel titled "Thanks to Mabling..". The video does not feature the members themselves, but instead is photos of the group paired with text explaining the situation.



"M! A! S! C! Hello, we are MASC," it begins. "On August 19th, 2016, we had our very first performance as a group. Since then, it has been wonderful 4 years with you Mabling [MASC's official fandom name]. Those 4 years have been filled with joy and happiness because of your love and support for us. The time has come to move on with our journey individually. We are grateful for the memories and moments shared with the Mabling. We want to repay all of the support you have given us as an individual artist. Our heart goes out to all of you. We will never forget our grateful hearts. Thank you."

Meanwhile, MASC made their debut in 2016 with the single "Strange." In 2018, members ACE and Chibin left the group following a controversy where the later accused the former of physical assault. Soon after, member 26 also left the group to pursue an acting career. The group had been active as four members since.

The full video can be seen above.