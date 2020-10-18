Golden Child's Bomin becomes the face of LG's latest smartphone 'LG Wing'

Golden Child's Bomin has become the face of the 'LG Wing'!





On October 15 KST, his agency Woollim Entertainment revealed that Bomin had been selected to become the campaign model for LG Electronics' latest smartphone 'LG Wing.' The campaign officially kicked off on October 6.





According to LG Electronics, Bomin was chosen for his popularity as both as actor and singer and his bright and pure visuals, which they feel will complement the brand's image. Previously, the idol led a number of other successful campaigns for beauty brands like lilybyred and My Dahlia, as well as athletics wear brand Le Coq Sportif.



Meanwhile, Bomin is currently appearing as top student 'Seo Ji Ho' on the JTBC drama '18 Again.' He and his group Golden Child are also promoting their 2nd single album 'Pump It Up,' which was released on October 7.

