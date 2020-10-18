Korean netizens react to certain Chinese fans burning BTS merchandise due to recent '6.25' controversy

Netizens are commenting on certain Chinese fans who are critically responding to BTS's recent remarks.

As seen previously, BTS RM's recent speech sparked controversy in Chinese media as he was accused of leaving out 'China' as part of the nations involved during the Korean War. However, it was later discovered that the controversial video had been edited by a Chinese netizen with the intention of manipulating the narrative. The controversy, which quickly spread across social media platforms, resulted in the removal of BTS products in major advertisements in China such as Samsung, FILA, and Hyundai.

Among the fans, the remark also brought up incendiary reactions, as the hashtag #Leaving_BTS_fandom (literal translation) remained in their top search engines. Some even posted videos of them burning BTS merchandise and hand-written messages containing offensive words.





Furthermore, certain former fans captured videos of them deleting BTS-related posts on social media.





To these 'burning' reactions, Korean netizens are responding with heavy criticism, as they do not see any reason why BTS should have mentioned the Chinese troops who fought on the side of North Korea during the war.

Some comments include:

"OMGGGG this is ridiculous"

"Also the United States wasn't the only country that helped as part of the UN during the war, but for the sake of the award it had to be contextualized in that particular way"

"Why are THEY trying to manipulate history and spread hate around BTS? BTS never said or did anything bad about China and honestly of course he wouldn't mention China during a speech about 6.25 -- yall fought on the side of the enemy!!!"

"RM/BTS was never obligated to 'thank' China for 6.25"

"In spite of everything, it looks like there is absolutely no freedom of speech when it comes to China"

"BTS members are all South Koreans. They are perfectly allowed to make that statement about 6.25"

"We are not North Koreans...even if we would want peace among the two Koreas, this speech has nothing to do with that; it has to do with the war itself. Because of you haters, things are becoming even worse"



"BTS, fighting"



What do you think of this issue?