Rookie boy group DKB is ready to make their comeback with their third mini-album 'Growth'.

Previously, they released a music video teaser for their title track "Work Hard". On October 24 KST, the boys unveiled a highlight medley that gives a sneak peek of all the tracks from their third mini-album.

You can catch the full release of their complete 3rd mini-album 'Growth', this coming October 26 at 6 PM KST!